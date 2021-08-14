Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

