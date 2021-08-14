Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after buying an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after buying an additional 771,370 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 336,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

