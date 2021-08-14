United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.98. 2,402,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

