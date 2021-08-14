Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 910 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 41,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.38. 1,532,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,489. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

