Close Asset Management Ltd Has $147,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 129.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

