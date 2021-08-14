Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Purchases 440 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,113 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

