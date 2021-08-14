Lightstreams (PHT) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1,356.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00880150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00106495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044031 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

