Trollcoin (TROLL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.47 or 1.00006753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00080387 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001016 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013726 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

