Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.21. The company has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

