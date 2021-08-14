Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,010,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,487,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 32.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.92. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

