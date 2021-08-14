Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $27.54 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.65. 5,439,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

