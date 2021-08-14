Lobstex Price Hits $0.0605 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $781,238.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,359,410 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

