The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,702,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

