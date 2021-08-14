Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,532 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

