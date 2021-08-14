OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Holdings Lowered by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.