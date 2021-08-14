First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 119 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.98. 8,953,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81. The firm has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

