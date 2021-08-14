Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.03. 1,172,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,892. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.