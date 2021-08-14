Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE COLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.03. 1,172,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,892. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.
In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
