Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.35. The firm has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.