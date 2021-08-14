Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 132,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.