FLETA (FLETA) One Day Volume Tops $1.57 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00878038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00105654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00044002 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

