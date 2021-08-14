IDEX (IDEX) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $40.80 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00878038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00105654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00044002 BTC.

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

