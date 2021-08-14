Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,682,744 Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,682,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 498,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,040. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

