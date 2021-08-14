Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $80.99 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 201,795 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $80,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $132.44. 175,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $140.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

