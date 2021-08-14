Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.
NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82.
In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
