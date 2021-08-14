Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

