Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Shares of FLO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

