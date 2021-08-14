Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $150,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 144,781 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $112.54. The stock had a trading volume of 67,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,442. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.68.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

