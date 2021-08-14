Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

PNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,744. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.