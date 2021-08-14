Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

PNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,744. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.