UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Head to Head Contrast

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

UniFirst has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UniFirst and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniFirst presently has a consensus target price of $248.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniFirst and YogaWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.30 $135.77 million $7.13 30.83 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 8.27% 8.27% 6.55% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniFirst beats YogaWorks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

