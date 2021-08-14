Curtis Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $525,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

