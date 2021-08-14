Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,710 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for approximately 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $219,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

OMCL traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $151.18. The company had a trading volume of 95,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,661. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.29, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.79.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,695 shares of company stock worth $14,290,808. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.