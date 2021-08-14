Curtis Advisory Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Pfizer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 44,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.