Cordant Inc. Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cordant Inc. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after buying an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in 3M by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.58. 1,908,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

