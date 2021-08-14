Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $18.04 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 15,216,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

