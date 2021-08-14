Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.02. 324,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,913. The firm has a market cap of $867.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

