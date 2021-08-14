Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $10.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.42. 467,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,065. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.09.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

