Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.09.

Globant stock traded up $10.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.42. The stock had a trading volume of 467,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

