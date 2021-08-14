Cordant Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cordant Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

