Cordant Inc. Reduces Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Cordant Inc. decreased its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,775 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 378,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,318. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

