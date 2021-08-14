Cordant Inc. Purchases 1,893 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 167,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,201. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.05.

