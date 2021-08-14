HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and $16,225.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00876766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00105100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00043922 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

