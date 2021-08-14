Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New $794,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.87. 6,849,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.09.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,368 shares of company stock worth $117,298,325 over the last ninety days.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

