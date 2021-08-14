Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 8,675 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.52 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

