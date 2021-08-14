Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 5,749 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.49. 1,019,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

