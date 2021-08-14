Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0565 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $2,327.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.50 or 0.00419672 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.00954561 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

