Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,533,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149,244 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 4.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $135,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 34,934,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,619,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

