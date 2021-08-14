Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

