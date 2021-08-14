Bread Price Hits $0.21 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bread has a market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 43.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.30 or 0.00879183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00105347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043899 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

