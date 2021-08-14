Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Shares of SHC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.40. 550,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,601. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.05.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

