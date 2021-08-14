iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.19. 2,109,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

