Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 93 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

